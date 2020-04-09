In the time of social distancing, Jones Bar-B-Q launches barbecue vending machine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A KCK barbecue shop has come up with a unique way for people to enjoy their food in the time of social distancing.

The folks at Jones Bar-B-Q launched a vending machine filled with some of their signature sandwiches and sides.

"We have the world's first barbecue vending machine," said Leavy Jones. "Whenever we're not here, you guys can come down and get some Jones Bar-B-Q out of our vending machine."

Items inside the temperature controlled vending machine include chicken wings, burnt ends sandwiches, turkey sandwiches, rib tips, sides and bottled sauce.

The vending machine is located outside of the restaurant at 6706 Kaw Drive. It is credit card only.

