‘Inattentive’ driver blamed in accident that injured officer

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Highway Patrol says an “inattentive” driver caused an accident that injured himself, two child passengers, and a Kirkwood police officer.

The accident happened Sunday afternoon on Interstate 44 in St. Louis County.

A Kirkwood officer was assisting a stranded motorist when a passing vehicle struck the officer’s SUV.

The patrol says the 25-year-old driver, a 10-year-old girl, and an infant boy were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The 36-year-old officer was treated for moderate injuries. The patrol report says the driver who struck the police SUV “was inattentive to the roadway.”