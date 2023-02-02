KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is getting a new arts festival.

The inaugural 18th & Vine Arts Festival will be a multi-day event happening this fall.

The festival, which will run from Sept. 29 though Oct. 1, 2023, will amplify the work of Black artists.

“So many Black artists get overlooked,” said festival organizer Quez Beasley, “You might hear their name, but you don’t know who they are, so we are opening up the door for Black artists.”

Beasley says the inaugural festival will have a futuristic theme.

“We are putting together artists from all over the world, coming out to celebrate art, you know, and this year’s theme is Art Futurism. Art Futurism, honey, so that’s what we are doing for 18th and Vine. We are making it great.”

The festival will feature artists, fashion designers, vendors and musicians. Everything but the concerts will be free to attend.

You can learn how to participate or become a sponsor of the 18th & Vine Arts Festival here.