Inaugural barbeque festival happening this weekend at Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — St. Louis native Brian Wahby is crafting a “carnival for the carnivores” with the inaugural Kansas City BBQ Festival this Friday through Sunday, July 9-11.

Local and national pitmasters will smoke about 25,000 pounds of meat, including certified Angus beef, bison, pork, turkey, chicken and lamb. Three Kansas City-area pitmasters are participating:

Deborah “Shorty” and Mary “Little” Jones of Jones Bar-B-Q

Jeff Stehney of Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que

Todd Johns of Plowboys Barbeque

Pitmasters from other states are also joining in the fun. They’re coming from Texas, Colorado, Louisiana, Arkansas and Iowa, meaning lots of different flavors for samplers. Admission is free. Food costs.

The festival is based off Q in the Lou in St. Louis, an event that friend and former Kansas City Mayor Sly James had encouraged Wahby to bring to Kansas City.