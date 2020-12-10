Incoming Prairie Village police chief will be department’s first African American leader

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — The incoming Prairie Village police chief is making history and ready to take on the task.

Deputy Chief Byron K. Roberson will become the department’s first African American chief in January. It’s a job he said he’s been working toward for more than two decades.

“I have dedicated my entire career to the safety of this city,” Roberson said.

Twenty-six years to be exact. He went from corporal to sergeant and then captain. More than a year ago he became the assistant chief, a position created for him to prepare Roberson to take over the role when current chief Tim M. Schwartzkopf retired.

Schwartzkopf is leaving the department in January to take a role with the city.

“I think it’s a great thing that I’m the first African American to take this job, but it’s also a very surreal thing because African Americans generally have not been able to have a seat at the table, and Prairie Village, to their credit, (is) making that happen. They have always been that way for me,” Roberson said.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with soon-to-be Chief Roberson and to get to see his progression and get to learn from him that whole time,” said Capt. Eric McCullough, who’s worked with Roberson for nearly 20 years.

Roberson has not only dedicated his life to the department, but he’s also a devoted husband and father in a blended family of six kids.

Once he’s sworn in, he hopes to find Angela Green and solve the mystery of her disappearance. Green went missing in 2019 in a case that’s captured national attention.

“We have not forgot about Angela Green by any means, and we will continue to search for information that will lead to a prosecution that did any harm to her,” Roberson said.

Roberson said it feels good to lead the department into the future.

“It feels great. It feels great to be able to make an impact firsthand and be able to move the department in a direction that you believe, and that you’ve been training for, and that you’ve been behind the whole time,” Roberson said.

Roberson will be sworn into the role on the evening of Jan. 4 at a Prairie Village city council meeting.