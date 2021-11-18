Incoming Spring Hill, Kansas mayor resigns, relocating to Florida

SPRING HILL, Kan. — Spring Hill, Kansas Mayor-Elect and Councilmember Tyler Graves has resigned.

Graves submitted his resignation Thursday night as councilmember for the City of Spring Hill that went into effect at 7 p.m.

He informed current Mayor Steven Ellis that he is relocating to Florida and will be moving next month.

City Attorney Charles Dunlay said Graves will no longer be a qualified elector for Spring Hill in January 2022.

Dunlay said Graves’ resignation creates several issues including appointing a successor as councilmember, status as mayo-elect, and the date of his ineligibility for the position of mayor.

According to the city council, “in case of a vacancy in the council occurring by reason of resignation, death, or removal from office or from the city, the mayor, by and with the advice and consent of the remaining council members, shall appoint some qualified elector to fill the vacancy until the next election for that office.”

Ellis is required to serve his term until the qualification of his successor, according to Dunlay. The city council shall then elect one of its members as “President of the Council.” In the event of a vacancy in the office of mayor, “the president of the council shall become mayor until the regular election for that office and a vacancy shall occur in the office of the council member becoming mayor.”