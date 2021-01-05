Incoming system provides some drought relief

Five days into the new year of 2021, and we’re already on the cusp of seeing our second storm system, bringing more much-needed precipitation. This one will most likely not be as impactful as the New Year’s Day storm, but some wintry aspects are still in play.

Future radar at 6 AM this Wednesday the 6th.

Rainfall will start creeping into the Kansas side first before sunrise, overtaking Kansas City around 6-7 AM, so have the rain gear and umbrellas ready. A cold, on-and-off rain will continue around the metro until the late afternoon/evening, when some mixed showers will start to the northwest. Rain will transition to more of a mix with snow Wednesday night and Thursday morning before all moisture exits to the south around noon.

Future radar around 6 AM this Thursday the 7th.

Again, it’ll be a low-impact storm compared to January 1st, but it’s worth to note that the Thursday AM drive may be slicker for some with snow and mixed showers, and may require a few extra minutes of commute time.

Possible rain totals by Thursday evening.

Rain totals are nothing to write home about, but they will be helpful, with most picking up 0.25-0.75″ of rain. Snowfall on the backside of this low pressure system Wednesday night into Thursday looks low, but a dusting to 2″ (maximum) is in the cards for Kansas City and points to the southeast towards the Lake of the Ozarks.

A sampling of short- and long-range models through Thursday showing snow totals.

The burst of precip. in this 6-day stretch is encouraging, especially when you look back on how dry the fall and early winter seasons were for KC! Every single fall month saw a deficit in the rainfall department, leading to a season total that was 6″ below average! Luckily, January is starting out strong.

Drought Monitor as of January 5th, 2021

Moderate drought continues for Kansas City and basically the entire viewing area on the Kansas side after the latest update last Thursday. Looking ahead, the trend of a hot start to January precip. may turn into a positive that we haven’t seen in a while.

Climate Prediction Center Precipitation Outlook for January 2021.

The large green area from the Plains states eastward shows a 40% chance or more of above normal precip. numbers (precipitation numbers include both rain and snow for the winter months). In other words, the possibility of making up ground is out there! We’ll always keep you informed on incoming systems moving forward!