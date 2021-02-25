Increasing teen deaths in Kansas City linked to fentanyl-laced pain pills, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are warning residents that more teens are dying due to pills laced with fentanyl.

The rate of deaths from overdosing is increasing across Kansas City, police said in a statement. Teenagers and young adults, especially in the Northland, are taking pain pills that are unknowingly laced with a more deadly drug.

Police linked the overdose deaths with “percs,” short for Percoset, and “M-30s,” which denotes Oxycodone.

“Some of these illegal pills are laced with the deadly drug fentanyl, and it’s impossible to tell which ones,” police stated. “As little as 0.25 milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal. Because the pills are produced for the black market, there is no regulation of any kind about what is in them.”

As little as 0.25 milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, police said.

The illegal drugs have been identified in multiple Northland schools.

Parents should watch out for small, light-blue pills stamped with “M” or “30” or any medications not prescribed to their children. Police ask anyone who finds the pills or hears their child talk about who is using them to call them.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android