Incredible 19-year-old saxophonist puts on a concert for his grandmothers while they stay at home

ATLANTA — A 19-year-old saxophonist, Avery Dixon, is using his music to connect his family despite the distance caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I want y’all to know we love all y’all, especially you Grandma, I love you.”

To bridge the gap of COVID-19, he surprised his grandmothers with a pop-up concert, WGCL reported.

“Both of my grandmas, none of them can get out the house,” Dixon said.

He said music is like another language when words just aren’t enough.

“With the bad, there’s also good, and that’s kind of what the saxophone is for me. It’s my share of good.”

Dixon said he is keeping his distance because he wants to ensure their safety.

“He knocks on the door and run, backs up the hill, and has these hearts, waving them,” his grandma, Jeanette Paul, said.

Dixon also goes to his grandma on his mom’s side, who has been battling with a brain tumor. She was recently released from the hospital with chronic pneumonia.

“I was so excited, I didn’t know they were coming,” Cross said. “I have such a loving family. I’m really blessed.”

Dixon said when this is all over, he can’t wait to play music with his grandmas again.

“You know trouble doesn’t last always, and neither does COVID-19.”