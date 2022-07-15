SHAWNEE, Kan. — A popular family pizza shop has closed its doors for good. Incredible Pizza announced on Facebook Thursday that its Shawnee location is now permanently closed.

The Facebook post reads in part:

“It has been an absolute honor to serve our Kansas City residents! We regret to inform you that our Kansas City Incredible Pizza location is closed for business. We hope that we have created Incredible Memories for yourself, families, and friends.”

Back in 2019 Incredible Pizza invested $4 million to renovate the former PowerPlay Entertainment Center, at 13110 W. 62nd Terrace. The company opened the Shawnee location in the spring of 2020, offering a pizza buffet as well as video games and rides.

Any outstanding deposits for birthdays or group events will be refunded and active game cards will remain valid for guests to use at other Incredible Pizza locations.