BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Multi-platinum rock band Incubus is hitting the road this summer with a 29-city tour that includes a stop in the Kansas City metro.

Incubus will be joined by Badflower and Paris Jackson for a concert at Azura Amphitheater on Saturday, August 19.

Fans can use the code AZURA to order tickets during the pre-sale event starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 6. General ticket sales start Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the show can be purchased through Ticketmaster.