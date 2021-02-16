Independence 17-year-old dies from injuries after crash last week on Little Blue Parkway

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Another teen involved in a two-vehicle crash on Little Blue Parkway last week has died, police say.

A 17-year-old from Independence, who was a passenger in a car that was hit head-on, died from their injuries. His names is not being released because he is a minor, according to police.

The crash happened on just before 8:30 p.m. Feb. 10 when the driver of a Chevy Tahoe, traveling south on Little Blue Parkway, crossed over into northbound lanes and hit a Nissan Sentra.

The driver of the Nissan, a 17-year-old from Oak Grove, died at a local hospital. The two other passengers in the Nissan were injured; police said they are now stable but have serious injuries. None of the people in the Nissan were wearing seat belts, police said at the time.

The driver of the Tahoe also had significant injuries but was stable last week.

Police said alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in the crash, but blood tests can take weeks to process. The crash is still under investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time.