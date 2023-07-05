INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The chance of severe weather canceled The Fourth of July fun in Independence Saturday evening.

Now the city is planning for the celebration to take place later this week.

Independence announced the makeup date for the city’s fireworks show is Friday, July 7. The fireworks are scheduled to begin around 9:30 p.m. near West Walnut Avenue and South River Boulevard.

There is also a chance of rain Friday night. Download the FOX4 App to have radar and the forecast at your fingertips if you plan on going to the fireworks show.