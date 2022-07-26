INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The city of Independence narrows its list of Police Chief candidates to three.

The public has the opportunity to meet all of the finalists Wednesday, July 27, from 6-8 p.m. at the Independence Uptown Market.

The finalists include two candidates who are currently with the department. The third is from Idaho Falls, Idaho.

City of Independence

Chief Bryce Johnson joined the Idaho Falls Police Department in 2017. Before that he served as the Chief of Police in Juneau, Alaska. Chief Johnson has over 30 years of Law Enforcement experience, and has managed departments with over 150 employees.

Chief Johnson is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Executive Institute, and a West Point Leadership Academy Graduate-International Association of Chiefs of Police Leadership in Police Organizations program. Chief Johnson has a bachelor’s in political science, and a master’s in public administration.

City of Independence

Interim Independence Police Chief Adam Dustman has been with the Independence Police Department since 2008 and has been Interim Chief since February of 2022. He is currently managing a department of more than 320 employees with a budget of $38 million dollars.

Interim Chief Dustman is a graduate of Central Missouri State, where he earned his bachelor of science in criminal justice and was Summa Cum Laude. Interim Chief Dustman was named Class Valedictorian in 2009 when he graduated from the KCPD Police Academy.

City of Independence

Deputy Chief Ken Jarnagin has been with the Independence Police Department since 1990.

Deputy Chief Jarnagin assists in managing the departments 320 employees and provides guidance on maintaining the $38 million dollar budget.

Deputy Chief Jarnagin is a graduate of Central Missouri State University, where he earned his bachelor’s in criminal justice, and in 2018 graduated with his master’s in criminal justice. Deputy Chief attended the Executive Leadership course at the FBI Academy in Quantico, VA in 2011 and the Police Executive Leadership at Northwestern University School of Police Command.

Independence began its national search for a new police chief in December when then-Chief Brad Halsey announced his retirement.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.