KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It happens a lot in the Kansas City’s Old Northeast neighborhood.

On Friday morning, the Independence Avenue Bridge claimed its latest victim as another tractor trailer crashed into the bridge’s underside. The big rig truck in question was filled with fresh produce. A tow truck driver told FOX4 News the trucker is from out-of-state, and likely didn’t see the bridges posted height of 12 feet until it was too late.

“It happens way too frequently — two or three times per month, Mike Spady, who works with the Independence Avenue Community Improvement District, said.

Spady shares the same concern as Kansas City Fourth District Councilmember Eric Bunch, who on Friday, Tweeted a concern that GPS devices may still show Independence Avenue as being part of U.S. 24. MoDOT changed that designation in recent months to cut down on truck traffic and potential crashes into the troublesome bridge.

“We absolutely want this to stop. It’s bad for the community. It’s bad for the trucking industry and they’re endangering everybody, and causing property damage,” Spady said.

Neighbors in the Old Northeast neighborhood complain they’re tired of this. Some blame the drivers. Others want the city to do more.

One man from the community commented on Friday he sees trucks fly through here as fast as 75 to 80 miles per hour. In the recent past, city leaders said they were considering an early warning system to notify truckers of the bridge’s height. However, on Friday, a city spokesperson told FOX4 that plan and a few others are still being considered.

“They should pay a little more attention to what they’re doing. There’s a big sign there that says 12 feet. It tells them right there they shouldn’t go underneath there,” Harry Brown, who resides in the Old Northeast, said.

“The city said they were going to do a lot of things. They haven’t done anything yet. It’s up to the city to do something about this or this is going to keep happening,” A.J. Guerler, another neighbor, said.

The two drivers from the produce truck are expected to be OK. Spady said, to his knowledge, no one has been killed after making contact with the bridge.

“I totally don’t understand how truckers driving by in both directions can’t see the yellow signs from a significant distance. I don’t understand,” Spady added.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.