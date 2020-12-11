Independence bars, restaurants thankful to see a key COVID-19 restriction loosened

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence bars and restaurants were able to serve until midnight Friday for the first time in weeks because of a new health order created by the newly reinstated Independence Health Department.

Since that health department only has one employee, the acting health director, and doesn’t have any funding, residents probably won’t notice much of a difference right now as long as Jackson County continues to provide those services.

But the authority the new health department has is already affecting business.

Previously bars and restaurants in the city had to close at 10 p.m., hurting business and especially frustrating people trying to watch the end of games.

“I was excited. It was good for us. We’ve been kind of struggling a little bit, so this definitely helps us,” Saints Pub and Patio assistant general manager Rasia Penn said.

“I think it’s good for people to be out and stay out longer and be able to socialize and be with their friends,” customer Kim Dennison said.

Until 2018, Independence had its own health department independent of Jackson County. Then it was disbanded, with many positions moved to other departments. The move saved the city $400,000 annually.

“Our offices were literally on the same block, so it seemed kind of redundant. Of course, then the whole world changed,” Independence Mayor Eileen Weir said.

This summer, Independence started discussions about bringing back the health department, as Jackson County issued health orders because of COVID 19.

“There’s a lot of decisions that are being made and conversations that are taking place, and we had the ability to receive a recognition that would allow us to participate more fully in those discussions. So why would we not seek that?” Weir said.

State approval came Monday, and the city’s first health order was to extend hours for serving food and drink until midnight. It will allow staff to work longer hours, something the mayor said is crucial because of a bigger threat right now than COVID-19.

“The greatest threat to public health is poverty,” Weir said.

Most of the rest of the health order mirrors those already in place in Jackson County.

Face masks are still required in all indoor public spaces except when eating and drinking. Occupancy is limited to 50%, and maintaining social distance is required. Public gatherings of more than 10 need approval via an action plan submitted to the city.

Businesses are held liable for compliance with the order. Failure to comply can result in a curfew restriction, revocation of licenses/permits and the termination of utilities.

Kansas City also clarified its public health order Friday, saying bars and restaurants have to stop serving food and alcohol at 10 p.m., but customers can finish their meals or drinks in a reasonable fashion after 10 p.m.