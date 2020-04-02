Independence Bass Pro shop to remain open during ‘stay-at-home’ order only to sell firearms

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Jackson County health officials have announced a Bass Pro Shop will be allowed to remain open during the “stay-at-home” order, despite getting deemed non-essential.

However, the store will only be allowed to sell firearms, which is mandated by state law, according to a statement by the Jackson County Health Department on April 1. The store has two days from the time of the statement to cease all other sales.

Health officials received complaints from the community that the store was still open on March 27, despite the order that began on March 24. The department notified the store it was non-essential, but the Bass Pro Shop appealed the decision, citing a Missouri law that prohibits the government from stopping gun sales during an “emergency.”

“The sale of firearms, ammunition and other goods directly related to responsible firearm storage and maintenance can continue as they are protected under Missouri law. All other in-person sales must cease,” the department said in the statement.

Bass Pro has been opening an hour early for a “Senior Shopping Hour.”

The store did not have a statement when FOX4 contacted them.