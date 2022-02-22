INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Jackson County Health Department said COVID-19 cases are now at their lowest since October.

For Carmella Dooley, owner of DooMoo Designs Boutique in Independence, the new stats are assuring.

Dooley opened her business last year and said the pandemic was the springboard for her boutique.

“For the most part, It all was centered around COVID and facemasks,” she said.

She’s one of many Jackson County residents who are anxious to see COVID numbers drop.

On Monday, the Jackson County Health Department announced COVID cases are the lowest since October.

Rates are now 127 per 100,000 compared to 1,710 per 100,000 in the fall season.

Leaders with the health department said their analysis is on par with the downward trends happening both nationwide and worldwide.

“January we saw more COVID deaths than any other month during the pandemic,” said Jackson County Public Health Preparedness Division Manager Chip Cohlmia. “When we are starting to see the case rates drop that’s something we are looking forward to.”

Dooley said her journey during the pandemic has been tough, as COVID hit home for her and her husband in July, sending both of them to the hospital.

“He just returned to work, last month. He’s still on oxygen, he was very close to intubation,” she said. “The doors were closed.”

Now, the doors have reopened at DooMoo Designs Boutique, and Dooley said now that numbers in the county have gone down, she’s ready to see foot traffic go up. The business had to pivot to meet new demands.

“Since the numbers did drop, we can’t just sell face masks, we have to sell novelty items, and skates and purses,” she said.

But the health department said we aren’t in the clear just yet. While cases have dropped significantly, they are still high.

Cohlmia said getting a COVID-19 vaccination is the best way to protect yourself.

“Infectious diseases are like wildfires,” he said. “As long as there are people susceptible, that has the potential to keep spreading.”

Dooley said her experience with COVID only makes her stronger as a business owner, and her testimony only fuels her passion for fashion.

“I’m gonna press on, as long as I’m able to stand and talk, I’m gonna keep talking about it.”

DooMoo Designs Boutique is located at 3010 Rte. 291 Suite U in Independence, Missouri.

