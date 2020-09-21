Independence CarMax store agrees to pay EPA fine for discharging gasoline into creek

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A CarMax store in Independence has been fined for violating the Clean water Act.

The Environmental Protection Agency and CaarMax Auto Superstores Inc. reached a settlement to resolve violations of the Clean Water Act.

Under the terms of the settlement, the company agreed to pay a $119,440 civil penalty.

According to the EPA, the CarMax store discharged thousands of gallons of gasoline into Camp Creek due to corroded piping attached to a petroleum storage tank that was used to fill up cars on the lot.

CarMax became aware of the problem in July 2019 and the company notified the EPA and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

According to the EPA, CarMax has begun to clean up the creek with oversight by the Missouri DNR. Clean up is estimated to cost over $1 million.