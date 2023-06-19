INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The city of Independence is recognizing its second annual Juneteenth celebration Monday.

The event’s chair Anthony Jmondaine says it’s a way for the entire community to come together and celebrate the freedom of enslaved black people.

“It is vitally important to educate people about the blithe of black people in America today, understanding what we come from,” Jmondaine said. “Our struggles, and our freedoms, and our liberties today that we celebrate and how we continue that fight. How we continue that partnership with people that get it and want to support that.”

Alversia Pettigrew grew up in Independence and says she’s seen the city evolve a lot over the past 78 years and hopes that racial and socioeconomic progress continues.

“Some places in Independence were not available to us,” Pettigrew said. “I grew up in Independence when we couldn’t eat at the stores uptown or go to the shows. So, I’ve seen a lot. We’ve come a long way and we’ve got a ways to go.”

The event includes music from local performers, food trucks, and educational resources for the entire family to learn more about the holiday’s significance.

The Juneteenth celebration is at the Uptown Market until 6 p.m.

Jmondaine hopes the event will become a tradition that grows every year.