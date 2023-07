INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Shoppers looking for a place to eat at the Independence Center Thursday night are out of luck.

The City of Independence said the mall food court was shut down Thursday due to a failed routine health inspection.

The city said this was for the health and safety of the public.

The food court is expected to reopen once proper steps are taken to correct the issue, according to the city.

The city said health inspectors will work with mall management to reopen the food court.