INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — There’s a new twist in the investigation of who knew what about a remodeling project at the Independence Police Department.

The city hired an attorney to independently investigate after a whistleblower raised concerns over excessive overtime paid to a police officer.

City Manager Zach Walker said the officer worked over 2,800 hours of overtime on police headquarters renovations, resulting in more than $160,000 in overtime pay.

On Wednesday, a week after the accusations surfaced, a spokesperson for the city confirmed Walker knew about the remodeling project — and approved it. Although he signed off on the construction, the city said he was unaware that overtime was involved.

But during a Feb. 9 interview, Walker denied knowing anything about remodeling the city’s police station and detention center.

Walker also said he didn’t know police officers were handling the construction or if they used the proper channels to get approval for the overtime.

“Did the police department come to you guys at any point in time, saying we need this remodeled? We need this redone? You’ve had a week to figure that out.” FOX4 asked Walker last week.

“No, we still have the internal investigators. They had a week. The city manager is not participating in the investigation,” Walker said.

FOX4 then asked Walker if he had any knowledge of the work – or if he noticed people working on the police station.

“No because ultimately my responsibility is going to be to administer discipline, and I need to remain impartial until all the facts of the report are known,” Walker said.

Independence is now paying an attorney $495 an hour to investigate if policies or procedures were violated.