Independence child dies from gunshot; Prosecutor says gun wasn’t secured

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed a child.

Investigators said officers were called to a home near East Walnut Street and South Noland Road Sunday evening around 9:15 p.m. They found a child with a gunshot injury.

Police say the victim was transported to a hospital and later died from injuries sustained during in the shooting.

While police have not released the victim’s age, a tweet from Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker refers to the victim as a child.

The tweet also said that the child was shot because a gun was not secured.

Tragic incident in my jurisdiction where a child’s life ended because a gun was not secured. Though we don’t have safe storage laws in Missouri for fear of violating one’s unfettered right to possess – these laws save lives. — Jean Peters Baker (@jeanpetersbaker) August 2, 2021

Independence police said the department is working closely with the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office on this case.

The prosecutor’s office said it does not anticipate charges being filed in the case before Tuesday morning at the earliest.