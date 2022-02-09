KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence city manager now says an officer who earned more than $160,000 in overtime for non-police work should be suspended.

Last week, the city announced that a whistleblower complaint about overtime misuse was credible. City Manager Zach Walker said the officer logged more than 2,800 hours of overtime for construction work at the Independence Police Department’s headquarters.

“What has been done here is wrong, which is why we’re absolutely doing this investigation. What I don’t know for certain is who all has a hand in this,” Walker said.

The city said earlier this week that one police department employee has been placed on administrative leave amid the investigation. Spokespersons for the city and police department refused to identify which employee was placed on leave, but did confirm there is a new acting interim police chief at this time.

But the officer who was paid all that overtime money is still working his regular job. It’s one Walker believes he should be sidelined from, at least for now.

“It’d be my preference to have that individual suspended,” said Walker, who abruptly left an interview with FOX4 on Wednesday but then asked to meet again.

But for a city that’s over budget and currently nearly 40 officers short, Walker said the focus is on how this could have ever happened.

“There needs to be some sort of circuit breaker or red flag that jumps out and says this is really starting to exceed what we would typically see,” he said.

Walker said at least one person in the finance department knew about the excessive overtime, flagged it and reported it — but nothing was done because “the police chief had signed off on it.”

Now with the top three officers in the department making a combined nearly $700,000, Walker acknowledge overtime is an issue.

“I think it’s a problem in the fact that we’re still getting the same number of hours of work out whether it was straight pay or regular pay,” he said.

The city manager said, at the end of the day, the buck stops with him.

“I am the city manager for the city of Independence. Ultimately all personnel, behaviors, actions, decisions reflect on me,” Walker said. “It doesn’t matter if I was on the scene in the place; I have a responsibility for setting a tone.”