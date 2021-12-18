Independence community comes together to get holiday display up after severe storms

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Strong winds and a thunderstorm almost ruined a Christmas tradition in Independence, Missouri but the community came together to perform a holiday miracle.

Saturday night was the first day the Crysler Lights were up and running after Wednesday night.

“We came through and saw the Halloween lights a couple of months ago and the show that they’ve done has been really spectacular,” Chris Hayes, who went to look at the lights, said.

Several cars were parked across the street to watch and listen to the tradition.

The storm tore through the holiday set up and damaged several props and wires, but this was not the case a few days ago.

“We heard about the storm a couple of nights ago and we were very devastated,” Hayes said

Owner of the Crysler Lights, Dallas Rose, said he had to repair everything but had the community’s help doing it.

“I think it’s cool that the community kind of came together and helped put the lights back up,” Tonya Cloe, who went to look at the lights, said.

Rose said the community helped raise $1,800 to help put everything back together.

A mega tree is still missing but they didn’t want to let that stop the Christmas fun because not even the Grinch disguised as mother nature could stop this tradition for families.

“I think it’s pretty awesome that people can do that for each other,” Hunter Chaney, who went to look at the lights, said. “Some people don’t have a lot so they can come here and look at the lights and stuff.”

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 Kansas City email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Missouri and Kansas.