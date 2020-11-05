Independence council members’ push to loosen COVID-19 restrictions rejected for a second time

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence City Council rejected a proposal to loosen COVID-19 restrictions within the county for a second time this week.

The last vote, held two weeks ago, was surrounded by plenty of contention.

This week the council once again voted against the resolution, which council members Mike Steinmeyer and Mike Huff proposed in hopes of helping local businesses.

“A lot of businesses are electing to close down,” said Steinmeyer, who represents the city’s 3rd district. “I fear we are going to lose more as the year goes on. We are getting into winter. The patio areas are gone. It’s really going to be hard for them.”

Steinmeyer said their resolution was meant to support local businesses and organizations within Jackson County by removing restrictions on gatherings is clouded with misinformation. He said it’s really about giving local businesses a voice.

“We get it. Masks are important; social distancing is important. We are not trying to take that away,” Steinmeyer said. “But in the restaurant industry, they have to be at 80% just to even break even. They have to have an opportunity. We know at 50%, they can’t even stay open.”

The failed resolution was a blow for local businesses struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic.

Brian Clark, co-owner of 3 Trails Brewing, said support from local regulars is heling keep him busy, but business could always be better. The site is one of the few location open late, offering food, drinks and live music in the downtown Independence Square.

“It’s very quiet. We have room for lots of people,” Clark said. “We have done our best not to limit hours. It comes at an expense.”

Clark said he supports the idea of fewer restrictions and businesses managing their own store guidelines regarding capacity.

“We all know what’s going on,” Clark said. “We understand the necessity to wear a mask, but to limit the restrictions and have the ability to manage the business the way we would like to manage the business, within a general set of guidelines short of capacity, would be fantastic.”

Sonshine Sports Apparel is another location in the Downtown Square. The custom t-shirt and apparel business was able to work throughout the pandemic serving essential businesses.

The owner said as school sports return, their business continues to increase, but he still thinks about the impact of long-term restrictions and the impact on neighboring businesses.

“We survived this go-around. We will survive another go-around, but it won’t be the same,” sean Fite said. “It won’t be as easy, definitely won’t be easy for other types of businesses if we have to go through something like this again.”

Steinmeyer said he is working on cultivating positive conversation with other city leaders and business owners on how to work toward a safe, healthy middle ground.

With the metro’s coronavirus cases continuing to rise, the Independence Advisory Board of Public Health supports the county’s current measures requiring masks, social distancing hand washing, and indoor capacity seating limited at 50%.