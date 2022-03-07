INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The misuse of public funds at the Independence Police Department has some on the city council considering hiring an independent auditor.

The city already has hired Dan Nelson of the Spencer Fane law firm to investigate the misuse of police overtime. Nelson is a former Jackson County chief deputy prosecutor and former assistant U.S. Attorney.

Councilman Mike Huff has introduced a proposal for the city to also consider hiring a forensic audit firm with experience investigating misappropriation of public monies.

Huff wants another independent inquiry to examine all city employees, payroll and City Manager Zach Walker. There has been a call to fire Walker for not knowing how taxpayers’ money was being spent.

There’s also a proposal on Monday’s agenda to delay hiring an audit firm until after Nelson’s investigation is completed.

City leaders are being criticized about the remodeling of police headquarters, which has been going on for several years. Much of the finished work FOX4 observed involved new paint and flooring in the headquarters building.

The city manager said a whistleblower’s complaint brought to light more than $200,000 in gross pay and benefits for just one officer, who performed non-law enforcement construction work in exchange for police overtime pay.

Mayor Eileen Weir recently declined to seek re-election following this scandal.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.