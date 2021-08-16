Independence council votes against proposed indoor mask mandate

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence City Council rejected a proposed mask mandate for the city on Monday night.

Residents on both sides of the line spoke out on the issue before the council voted.

“Any tool that we can use to minimize the spread of COVID and its variants is only using good common sense, and it puzzles me why we resist,” Sharon Royer said.

“If you would have told any person here a year and a half ago here in America that they would have given up all of these personal freedoms, hardly anyone would believe you. Yet here we are,” Matthew Brown said.

The council ultimately voted 4-2 against the proposal.

Just last week the Independence School District voted to require everyone that age 2 and older wear a mask indoors.

Jackson County already has a mask mandate in effect, but Independence has its own health department and operates independently of the county’s health orders. Nearby jurisdictions like Kansas City, Missouri, and Wyandotte County, Kansas, also have mask mandates in place.

In early August, Independence rescinded a order requiring masks in city buildings. The city has strongly encouraged mask wearing this summer as COVID cases have increased once again.