Independence council votes down resolution to end all COVID-19 restrictions

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. Independence council members are putting pressure on the county to open schools and businesses at full capacity.

“We’re failing many constituencies if we do not listen to independent small business owners and concerned citizens employed by these businesses. They’re asking us to proactive and be and brainstorm a possible solution,” said Council member Mike Huff.

The city council met Monday evening and voted down the ‘Supporting local business, schools and organizations’ resolution.

Council members Mike Steinmeyer and Mike Huff proposed the resolution urging the county to remove all COVID-19 restrictions or face a possible legal action from the city.

A resolution some say from the start was poorly written and lacked overall support from citizens.

“This resolution is a bad idea, period because it ignores the facts and what is happening in the community and the science advice from the best medical professionals in the world.” said Sarah Wimberly who opposed the resolution before council.

Wimberly one of many who spoke out against the resolution.

During the meeting, council member Mike Huff fighting back about confusion and misinformation about what the resolution. He says it was created to start a “shake-up” and conversation about struggling small businesses and how to safely move towards less restrictions.

“We are just talking about opening up small businesses around here so they can survive. No one is saying anything about masks, I don’t know where this misinformation is coming from,” Huff said. “I wear my mask everywhere. I’m not saying not wear your mask. I’m not saying this thing is way out of proportion.

Blue Springs and Grain Valley passed similar resolutions, without threat of litigation.