INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Jackson County Historical Society will be hanging hero banners Tuesday.

Independence’s historic downtown square will begin its transformation at 9:30 a.m. By day’s end 18 veterans serving in wars from World War I like President Harry Truman through the Iraq War and Operation Enduring Freedom will have banners hanging around the square in their honor.

“It’s true in saying most of them don’t see themselves as a hero, but I’m excited, the Jackson County Historical Society is excited, all our partnering businesses and families are excited to debut this honor and draw light to those that have earned the freedom we enjoy on a daily basis,” Christian Shuster, Jackson County Historical Society Director of Development and Community Engagement, said.

Funding for the banners is being supported by local businesses.

This year all are Independence natives and will only be featured in the Courthouse Square. There are no stipulations on service time or medals.

With tens of thousands more likely eligible for hero banners, the historical society hopes to extend the program to other parts of Jackson County in the future.

The banners will hang past Veteran’s Day and throughout the month of November. Then the historical society plans to present them to family members to keep.

