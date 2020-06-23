Independence delays Phase 2 of reopening as COVID-19 cases swell, keeping some amenities closed

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — As the number of COVID-19 cases climbs locally, Independence is holding off on reopening some city amenities indefinitely.

It’s not the only area feeling the impacts from the uptick in coronavirus.

Neon signs on the door of Port Fonda in Westport show the restaurant isn’t welcoming guests right now. The business, along with several others in the area, is taking the precaution to close after employees contracted COVID-19.

“That does kind of worry me, but you know, I think they can get it under control though,” Nicco Jackson said.

Jackson and his girlfriend Kaplyn Person are visiting from Atlanta. They’re glad to see many people wearing masks and businesses taking safety steps to keep customers safe.

“It still is a thing. It’s still going on,” Person said. “Just because everyone’s quieted down a little bit about it, it’s still going on.”

A few of the restaurants that temporarily closed after COVID-19 outbreaks are already reopening after thorough cleaning or have plans to do so soon. Others will wait until every worker gets a negative test to get back in business.

“We miss being out, coming to hang around the people and really be able to relax and enjoy the weather, but your health is way more important,” Jackson said.

While new cases of the virus dipped in the metro in May, they’ve started to inch back up in June.

That’s why Independence will hold off on reopening some of its amenities, like parks and splash pads. But two community centers and ball fields will reopen July 1, with new precautions in place.

“We feel like we can have activities there and maintain social distancing and do temperature checks, sanitize equipment adequately to protect visitors. We don’t feel like we can do that at playgrounds and splash parks,” Independence Mayor Eileen Weir said.

That’s because parks have so many high-touch surfaces and are much harder to clean and keep social distance.

“We just feel if we can do the best job we can in our city, with the things we can control, to limit that exposure and really also just to send a message that this is serious,” Weir said.

Independence does not have a firm date for entering the next phase of reopening. It’ll take a steady decline in new cases to move forward.

Health officials continue to remind everyone that masks are strongly recommended anywhere you go to help limit the spread.

Here is a summary of changes to the reopening plan for the city of Independence, which take effect July 1 or later:

— Baseball fields and the Independence Athletic Complex reopen for practices and games with a limit of 50 participants, coaches and spectators.

Games and practices will be scheduled to allow cleaning of facilities between each group. Tournaments are not allowed.

— The Independence Uptown Market Farmer’s Market will allow foot traffic beginning on July 11.

Vendors, staff and volunteers will be required to wear a mask. Visitors will be required to follow markers to move through the space and are encouraged to wear a mask. Vendor spots will be limited to ensure proper distancing for all parties.

— The Roger T. Sermon Community Center, Truman Memorial Building and George Owens Nature Center will reopen with 50% capacity and social distancing requirements.

— The Palmer Senior Center, basketball courts, playgrounds and spray grounds will remain closed until further notice.