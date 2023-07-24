INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A “rate restoration” for Independence Power and Light customers was announced at a time when customers were already frustrated with just trying to log on and pay their bills.

FOX4 had a chance to sit down with Independence City Manager Zach Walker and discuss both matters for the first time with Monday.

Rollout of Independence’s new customer payment portal for its utilities and other payments didn’t go as planned.

“It’s been extremely frustrating,” Joshua Ferguson said.

“I’ve had them double bill me since the new website has been rolled out and I paid my bill twice over because when my new bill should have generated it didn’t it still showed the bill I already paid. So I paid it again thinking it was my new bill.”

Problems arose as customers needed historical account information to access and pay their bills, but that information wasn’t uploaded to the new payment portal when bills first came due.

“At my own household I knew this was not going well for folks,” Walker said of also hearing about frustrations from his wife trying to pay their bill.

“I told the Council in a public meeting I think we stubbed our toe on that one,” he said.

Walker commended call-takers who were inundated and customers who told FOX4 they waited on hold more than an hour. He encourages anyone still experiencing issues to try to still get through now that calls have tapered off.

One of the ongoing issues now seems to be customers have to opt in not out of paper billing.

Walker says he’s taking lessons learned from the botched billing incident to give customers plenty of notice on rate reductions repealed by city council in June that will raise rates 6% starting October 1. Council also voted to rescind a previously announced five-year moratorium on rate changes after just four years.

“When you apply that over 56,000 customer accounts, that was a loss of anywhere between $6-8 million a year for IPL. So they were struggling to come up with revenue to make the necessary maintenance.”

Customers like Ferguson may not love the higher costs.

“Between what Jackson Co is doing with property taxes and utilities there’s going to be a lot of people on fixed incomes that are going to be hurting,’ he said.

But Walker says preventing ongoing outages can be a life or death matter.

“I’m very sympathetic to the financial situation that many of our residents face but we also sympathetic to their healthcare, their business needs and this allows us to meet them in a timely fashion,” he said.