Independence families ready to send kids back to school in-person

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — 96% of students in the Independence School District will be heading back to the classroom in person Monday morning.

Superintendent Dr. Dale Herl said last year about 2,100 students had COVID-19 or were quarantined because of close contact.

It resulted in over 19,000 lost instruction days.

Students and stuff will be required to wear a mask indoors, even though the City of Independence doesn’t have a mask mandate.

Last year Rae Mullins’ two boys were learning online during the pandemic, but now she’s ready to send them back to the classroom.

“With the vaccinations of the teachers, my husband and I talked about that, and we said you know we’re going to see how this goes,” Mullins said.

Her first and fifth grader are a part of the 96% of students returning to Independence Schools in person this year.

“We’re excited,” said Mullins. “Definitely nervous. Anxiety is high.”

“For us the most important thing is to have kids in school each day,” Dr. Dale Herl, Independence Superintendent, said.

Dr. Herl said this decision was made to keep kids safe and learning in person.

“When the CDC came out with their guidelines and they said that students who would be in close contact with someone who had COVID, but if both parties had on their mask they wouldn’t have to quarantine, that was a game changer for us,” Dr. Herl said.

MulIins said that’s one of the reasons she has no problem sending her kids to school with a mask.

“I’m trying to educate them on just don’t touch your masks, you know wash your hands constantly,” said Mullins. “So, it’s definitely going to be an adventure this year.”