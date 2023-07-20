INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence Fire Chief Doug Short announced his retirement.

Short joined the Independence Fire Department in December 2012. He was promoted to Chief in January 2018.

His 35-year career began when he joined the City of Higginsville as a Volunteer Firefighter and Full-time EMT when he was 19. He then moved up the ranks from Firefighter/Paramedic to Division Chief with the Fort Osage Fire Protection District from 1992-2005. He became the Fire Chief of the West Peculiar Fire Protection District in 2005.

Chief Short’s last day on the job will be July 28.

Independence leaders said the city will then begin a national search to fill the Fire Chief Position.