Independence Fire Department releases plans to honor firefighter who died suddenly on the job

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Fire Department has released plans to honor the life of a firefighter who died suddenly on the job last week.

David Jameson Jr., a 23-year veteran of the department, died May 7.

Jameson went unresponsive and later died after reporting shortness of breath at the scene of a fire. His cause of death has not been released.

To allow the public to show their respects, the Independence Fire Department is planning a drive-thru visitation from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, May 17, in the parking lot of Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.

The procession will be directed around the parking lot from the east entrance off of East Valley View Parkway. The public will not be allowed out of their vehicles to follow social distancing guidelines.

After the public visitation, there will be a second procession for public safety agencies.

On Monday, a private funeral service will take place, following a procession led by the Independence fire and police departments at 2 p.m. The funeral procession will run from the Speaks Suburban Chapel on E. 39th Street and pass by the Fire Station 5 on 35th Street.

Jameson was a 52-year-old father of 10 children, Fire Chief Doug Short said. He leaves behind his mother, grandmother, two brothers and two sisters.

Throughout his career, he had received many letters of commendation and heroism, Short said.

The local firefighters union has set up a memorial fund in Jameson’s name to benefit his family.

Anyone who would like to donate should make checks payable to Independence Firefighters Local 781. Memo: David F Jameson Jr. Memorial. Address: IAFF Local 781 Professional Firefighters of Independence, 320 E. Pacific Ave., Independence, MO 64050.