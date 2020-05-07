Independence firefighter dies while responding to Thursday afternoon fire

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence firefighter died Thursday afternoon while responding to a fire.

At 1 p.m. Thursday, crews from stations 2, 3, 4 and 5 responded to a potential residential fire near East 33rd Street South and S. Arlington Avenue. Firefighters later determined it was an illegal open burn.

When crews arrived at the scene, one of the firefighters reported shortness of breath and stayed in the pumper truck while others worked on the fire.

When fire crews returned to the firetruck, they found the firefighter unresponsive. Medical care was immediately started and he was taken to Centerpoint Medical Center in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

The name of the firefighter has not been released at this time as officials begin notifying family.

Our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters at the Independence Fire Department and the family of the firefighter they lost today. We stand ready to help and support their department in any way we are needed. — KCFD (@KCMOFireDept) May 7, 2020