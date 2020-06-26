Independence firefighter tests positive for coronavirus

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A firefighter has tested positive for the coronavirus, the City of Independence said in a statement on June 26.

The announcement comes in the wake of several recent outbreaks and a total of 1,100 positive cases in eastern Jackson County to date. Jackson County has the second-highest number of positive cases in the state behind St. Louis County, according to the Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard. This does not include the cities of Kansas City and St. Louis.

“In the first 21 days of June, eastern Jackson County has experienced more positive cases of COVID-19 than we did in March, April or May,” Mayor Eileen Weir said in a statement.

Independence officials have notified potentially affected workers and increased sanitation at the station, according to the statement.

“Today our thoughts are with this employee, their family and our employees,” City Manager Zach Walker said in the statement. “This employee is currently at home in self-isolation.”

Walker also stated that everyone in the city should wear masks when in groups, wash hands and keep socially distancing.