Independence footwear store allowed to reopen to fulfill needs of essential workers

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — With stay-at-home orders now being extended, only essential businesses are allowed to keep operating.

However, the fight continues over what is essential and what is not.

Red Wing Shoes is known for its heavy duty footwear. The vast majority of the shop’s business comes from workers now deemed essential, from construction and manufacturing to firefighters and EMTs who need protective gear.

“We are selling PPE to industrial people that have to work, essential employees,” Christina Bindi Lowe, manager of Red Wing Shoes in Independence, said.

Weeks ago, the store laid off workers and closed its showroom. Ever since, it’s been fulfilling online and phone orders curbside. But this week, officials told Red Wing Shoe’s Independence store to shut down.

“I watched them load furniture trucks across the street all day — bedroom sets, TVs —they’re going in people’s homes. And we are not even allowed to put a shoe in your trunk? I don’t understand it,” Lowe said.

Part of Jackson County’s executive stay-at-home order, which outlines what businesses are considered essential, includes those that provide “supplies for essential businesses and operations.”

The owners of one area Red Wing franchise have a total of six locations in Missouri and Kansas, and the Independence store is the only one now mandated to stop offering curbside service.

“For Jackson County to come in and take it away with no explanation is a hard thing to swallow,” sad Lowe said.

FOX4 reached out the Jackson County executive’s office and the health department. The county has insisted since the stay-at-home order started, the goal has been for businesses to comply voluntarily.

However, 52 letters of non-compliance have been issued to businesses. All but one cooperated after getting that notification. The last one fell in line after the health department paid a visit.

So far, zero Jackson County businesses have been reported to law enforcement for breaking the stay-at-home rules.

It turns out, the inspector who told them to close was a city of Independence code enforcement officer.

Late Friday afternoon, the Jackson County Health Department called Red Wing Shoes, notifying them it will now be allowed to resume curbside services.