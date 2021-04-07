WATCH: Independence ghost tour video wins top international marketing award

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A video about ghosts has garnered major acclaim after winning the top award in an international competition.

Independence Tourism earned gold in the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International’s 2020 Adrian Awards. Their “Haunted Independence” campaign earned the highest honor for its video about the “Paranormal Path.” They were one of seven organizations to receive the honor for digital marketing.

“Independence has worked for years now to bolster our historic sites’ haunted reputation, and we’ve seen demand for these services rise,” Independence Mayor Eileen Weir said in a statement.

The video showcases scenes from three reportedly haunted sites: Vaile Mansion, Bingham-Waggoner Estate, and 1859 Jail, Marshal’s Home & Museum.

Voiceovers in the video are meant to suggest they are coming from the ghosts who haunt the halls.

Watch the video below:

“The Adrian Awards is the world’s largest advertising, digital marketing, and public relations competition for hospitality, travel, and tourism,” according to an Independence statement.

The goal was to create and foster a niche audience, which Mayor Weir said was successful.

Independence officials credited Madden Media, who they hired to produce the video.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android