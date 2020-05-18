Independence honors a fallen hero

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Firefighters in Independence remembered their fallen brother who died last week in the line of duty. Fire crews across the metro honor his memory together Sunday.

Cable Dahmer Arena lights turned red for David Jameson Junior.

“He was just a big ole teddy bear,” cousin Dorothy Jones said. “I’m glad that they put this on. They showed how much they appreciated him being a firefighter.”

An American flag was hoisted up by two Independence fire trucks. Dozens of cars lined up for the drive-thru visitation. Family, friends and even strangers paid their respects in their cars.

Tonya Alderson works for the City of Independence. She didn’t know Jameson personally, but wanted to show support for this public servant, his family and his work family.

“It’s just emotional to see everyone come together and see all the firefighters dressed in their uniforms, all of them from every single station,” Alderson said.

Her husband Wayne added, “We know that they’re out there at work taking a chance every day, so that we can be doing the things that we need to do.”

Jameson died suddenly on the job May 7th. He served 23 years as a firefighter and EMT, also working on the hazmat team.

“There’s been a lot of things, as I had to go through his file that I was amazed,” Independence Fire Chief Douglas Short said. “[He] had a lot of accommodations, letter of recognition for the things that he had done, whether it was special rescues that he had done or cardiac saves that he had been a part of.”

Kirk Stobart worked at Fire Station 5 with Jameson. He said the 52-year-old was dedicated and loved being a firefighter.

“Never once saw that man without a smile on his face. Always had a little bit of joking around,” President of IAFF Local 781 Stobart said. “He was a pleasure to work with for his 23 years.”

The tribute ended with a procession. Dozens of fire crews from across the metro, even as far away as Jefferson City, circled the arena parking lot with their red flashing lights turned on in honor of Jameson.

“I just want to send my love out to my cousin,” Jones said. “I will miss him and just pray for the family.”

Jameson leaves behind 10 children, Chief Short said. He leaves behind his mother, grandmother, two brothers and two sisters.

The local firefighter’s union has set up a memorial fund in Jameson’s name to benefit his family.

Anyone who would like to donate should make checks payable to Independence Firefighters Local 781. Memo: David F Jameson Jr. Memorial. Address: IAFF Local 781 Professional Firefighters of Independence, 320 E. Pacific Ave., Independence, MO 64050.

On Monday, a private funeral service will take place, following a procession led by the Independence fire and police departments at 2 p.m. The funeral procession will run from the Speaks Suburban Chapel on E. 39th Street and pass by the Fire Station 5 on 35th Street.