INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence house fire injures four people Saturday morning.

The city of Independence says multiple fire departments were called to the 900 block of South Mill Street at 8:34 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke showing from the front door.

The four injured people, including the two juveniles, were treated by fire and medical officials.

The city also said, 11 people were inside of the residence which nine were juveniles and two adults.

This is developing news, FOX4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.

