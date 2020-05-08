Independence IDs 23-year veteran firefighter who died suddenly on the job

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Fire Chief Doug Short has released the identification of the firefighter who died suddenly on May 7 while responding to a fire.

In a statement, Short said 23-year firefighting veteran David Jameson, Jr. died suddenly and unexpectedly while on the job. Initial reports stated that Jameson reported shortness of breath when arriving at the fire. He stayed in the pumper truck while others worked on the fire.

When the other firefighters returned to the truck, they found Jameson unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Jameson was a 52-year-old father of ten children, Short stated. He leaves behind his mother, grandmother, two brothers and two sisters. Throughout his career, he had received many letters of commendation and heroism.

“It is with a heavy heart that we mark the passing of one of our own during these already challenging times,” Independence Mayor Eileen Weir and City Manager Zach Walker said in a joint statement. “Every member of his family and the department that I have spoken with have only kind words to say of a man that loved to laugh, was dedicated to his career and cared deeply for his family. Saying goodbye suddenly is never easy but we know that we will work through this together.”

Officials have not released autopsy information indicating a cause of death.

Details of services and memorial will be announced as soon as arrangements have been completed, according to the statement.