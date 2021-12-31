Independence investigating a fatal crash Thursday evening

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday evening.

The incident happened around 5:05 p.m. near East 32nd Street.

Police say a dodge truck was traveling southbound on Sterling, slowing to make a left turn to 32nd Street. A Chevrolet pickup truck struck the rear of the trailer of the dodge truck.

The driver of the Dodge was not injured.

The male driver was driving the Chevrolet pickup truck was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

The cause f the crash is under investigation.