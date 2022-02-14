INDEPENDENCE, Mo — Some Independence council members are upset after learning of overtime misuse within the city’s police department.

They say more than just one officer received overtime pay for a construction project.

That’s not the only thing causing frustration.

They’re also raising flags about the hiring of a special investigator transpired and their anger with the second consecutive council meeting happening Monday night where their main concern won’t be discussed.

“If he didn’t know about it, he should have known about it,” Councilman Mike Huff said of the city manager. “The biggest thing here is if he didn’t know, then that’s not any better because he is supposed to be running this city.”

As a special prosecutor dives deep into an investigation on how overtime oversight issues cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars, elected city leaders want to see all this go beyond the police department.

“We need a serious approach, a progressive approach, on what’s broken, I think a city wide audit,” said Mike Steinmyer, Independence councilman.

Council members say up to as many as four officers got extra pay to remodel police headquarters. They’re directing frustrations at City Manager Zach Walker, who over saw the excessive overtime pay and who’s now in charge of hiring the investigator.

FOX4 asked to speak to the city manager, and a city spokesperson told us he won’t be doing more interviews until the process is complete.

“How do you have an investigation that includes the performance of Mr. Walker? There’s always objectives, and if Mr. Walker is setting those, I don’t know how we can have a fair and unbiased approach,” Steinmyer said.

Monday night’s council meeting is only a work session, so they will only be discussing items on the agenda, and the overtime misuse is not on there.

FOX4 also spoke with the special prosecutor Dan Nelson, and he is reserving comment for the moment.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.