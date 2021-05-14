Independence lifts mask mandate and capacity limits

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence Mayor Eileen Weir announced that the city of Independence is lifting the mask mandate and capacity limits in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

@CityOfIndepMO is lifting mask mandate and capacity limits per the CDC guidelines. Official press release with details coming shortly. — Eileen Weir (@weirIndep4) May 14, 2021

The decision comes a day after the CDC announced that fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear masks indoors or in groups.

“Since declaring a State of Emergency on March 12, 2020, our city has followed the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control, which now allows fully vaccinated people to cease wearing a mask indoors and outdoors in the City of Independence,” Mayor Eileen Weir said. “Our community has made tremendous sacrifices and shown incredible strength and compassion over the past 14 months, and today marks a significant milestone in our public health efforts to battle the global pandemic.”

Private and public businesses, places of worship and schools can require the use of facemasks and social distancing at their own discretion.

The city encourages individuals to avoid large indoor and outdoor crowds and to continue to wash hands frequently.

Face masks are still required on public transportation according to federal guidelines.