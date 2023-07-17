INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — One Missouri city is now one step closer to suing the county over property assessments. The vote from the council was unanimous.

This would mark the first time Independence would take legal action for this reason against the county if they were to sue. The councilman who introduced the resolution calls it unprecedented.

“This county has acted absolutely recklessly, savagely, against the citizens of Independence,” John Perkins, Independence City Councilman, said.

“I’ve received dozens of emails and phone calls from constituents besides themselves due to recent property tax increases,” Aaron McMullen, Missouri State Representative, said.



A chorus has criticism has been leveled at Jackson County for what this group of elected officials believes are unfair property assessments.

“In my position as a Jackson County Legislator, I have, of course, been contacted by, I will say thousands of concerned citizens,” Sean Smith, Jackson County Legislator said.

The county says on average, people will see a 30% increase in their property tax but the issue is that many people have seen there’s go up way higher than just 30%.

The county received more than 33,000 appeals. Councilman Mike Steinmeyer brought a resolution forward to explore suing the county.

Monday night, it passed without opposition.

“This is the first step. I think we are going learn more as our counselor gets involved and starts making his request and starts looking at it,” Steinmeyer said.

“We wanted to show people that we heard them, we understand their pain and anxiety and try to get something done in regard to protect them,” Independence Mayor Rory Rowland said.

FOX4 tried to talk with the city attorney, he directed us to city communications.

We also asked the city how long it will take to determine the next steps and if the city has standing to actually sue the county. They did not have a timetable as to when we would know that.