INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player in Independence decided to try his luck and use the numbers contained in his fortune cookie on a Cash4Life ticket.

The decision was well worth it as his ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn, resulting in a prize of $1,000 a week for life.

“I opened up the fortune cookies, and I looked at the numbers and then I said to myself, ‘maybe I’m going to pick these numbers for the Lottery,’” he shared with the Missouri Lottery. “Sure enough, I picked those numbers and that’s what it is.”

According to the Missouri Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at the Casey’s off E. 23rd Street in Independence. The winning numbers for the Oct. 25 drawing were 11, 16, 21, 25 and 45, with a Cash Ball of 2.

Cash4Life second-prize winners can claim their $1,000-a-week-for-life prize in one of two ways, according to the Missouri Lottery. They are given the choice between a lump-sum option of $1 million or an annual installment option of $52,000. Winners who choose the annual installment option are entitled to a minimum of 20 annual payments.

The winner – who opted for the lump sum of $1 million – shared his plans with the Missouri Lottery to use some of the winnings to take a trip to Hawaii and visit family.