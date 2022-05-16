INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence man was arrested Monday, accused of multiple crimes connected to the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Devin Rossman is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building, two counts of disorderly and disruptive conduct, and demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Charging documents show the FBI received an anonymous tip on January 7 that Rossman posted a video of himself on Facebook. The tipster said the video showed Rossman standing on the balcony of the Capitol Building during the riot.

According to information investigators obtained after executing a search warrant at Google, Rossman’s cell phone was at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

The information showed Rossman’s phone was at various locations inside the Capitol for one hour and 53 minutes.

Investigators with the Department of Justice said they were able to identify Rossman on a video posted to TikTok and released a screenshot of the video.

Investigators said they used video from surveillance cameras inside the Capitol to track Rossman’s alleged movement through the building.

One video shows people walking in and out of an exterior door. Investigators included several screenshots of the video they said shows Rossman wearing a tan jacket and baseball cap with sunglasses on top of the cap.

Court documents show a man matching Rossman’s description with other people in an interior hallway on the second floor of the Capitol on January 6. Investigators said Rossman enters an office and then reappears in the hallway.

The Department of Justice released the following pictures from the video to back up the claims.

Federal investigators said the video evidence of Rossman inside the Capitol matches the time and location information from Rossman’s cell phone.

They also executed a search warrant on Rossman’s Facebook account. In private messages investigators said they found where Rossman admitted to more than one person that he was inside the Capitol during the January 6 events.

Rossman also allegedly told people he accessed U.S. House of Representative Speaker Nancy J. Pelosi’s office and then posted pictures to his Facebook account.

Agents said they also found other pictures Rossman allegedly posted on his own Facebook page from Jan. 6, 2021.

Court documents show Rossman was arrested Monday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Rossman is one of several Kansas City-area suspects charged with counts related to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

