Independence man charged after allegedly firing at police officer who rescued assaulted girlfriend

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A man from Independence has been charged after an incident in Raytown where a police officer was apparently in the right place at the right time.

Tyrone Johnson, 47, is charged with kidnapping, domestic assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawfully possessing a firearm and tampering with evidence.

A little before 6 p.m. on July 3, a Raytown police reserve corporal came across a vehicle that was stopped at 59th and Raytown Trafficway, according to a statement from Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. When the officer went to see if anyone needed help, he saw a woman inside.

“Get me out of here,” she said to the officer.

The woman got into the officer’s car, and he started to take her to the police station. That’s when Johnson, who the woman said was her boyfriend, stepped out of the stalled car and shot at the police vehicle, according to the statement.

The corporal got to the station at 6 a.m. Police then realized the woman had been shot in the leg. They then took her to the hospital.

The woman told police that she had gotten into an argument with Johnson earlier at a motel. She said he choked her and told her to get into his vehicle. When they were stopped at the intersection in Raytown, she said he threatened to shoot her.

Police later saw Johnson throwing away spent shell casings back at the motel, according to the statement. He was then arrested.

Prosecutors requested a $150,000 bond.