Independence man charged for fatally shooting woman in the head

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Jackson County prosecutor has charged a 37-year-old Independence man for the shooting death of a woman in Independence.

Ryan Gillispie is charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action for shooting Ales Carr in the head which led to her death on June 20.

Independence police were dispatched to Centerpoint Hospital that day after reports of a gunshot victim being dropped off at the emergency room.

Surveillance footage from an Independence residence on North Agnes showed Gillispie with a towel wrapped around his neck. That same towel was found with the victim when she was found at Centerpoint.

Gillispie is being held on $300,00 bond.